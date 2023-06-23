Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 3.9% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

