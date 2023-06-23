Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $237.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

