Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Shares of CAT opened at $237.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

