CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.47

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 62950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,413 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

