CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

