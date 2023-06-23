Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.