Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

