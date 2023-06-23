Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $49,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after buying an additional 854,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $271.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

