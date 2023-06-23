Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

