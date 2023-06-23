Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after buying an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

