Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

