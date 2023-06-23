Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

