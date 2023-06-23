Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.