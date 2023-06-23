Central Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $28,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.