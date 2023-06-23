Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 121,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

