Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $282,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 322.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 88,350 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $255,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 164,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $300,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

