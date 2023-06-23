Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1,625.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $284.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $730.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

