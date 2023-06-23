Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,542 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

MDT opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.