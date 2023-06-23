Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 18,493 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:COP opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.