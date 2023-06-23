Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 3,095 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

