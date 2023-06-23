Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.70 million.
