Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.