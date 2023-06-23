CL King Begins Coverage on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stock analysts at CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

