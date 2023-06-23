Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 606.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 94,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 81,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.