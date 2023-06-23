Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,604 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EFV opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

