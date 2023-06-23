Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %
WFC opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
