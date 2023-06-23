Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,632 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.35 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.