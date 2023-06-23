Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.