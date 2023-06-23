Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.64 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

