Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $801,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $73.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

