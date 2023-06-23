Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $801,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $73.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.