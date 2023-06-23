Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 29,730 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,827.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,715,718.30.

On Monday, May 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40.

On Monday, March 27th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.