Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00. The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 400565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.39.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$235.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.