Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $524.20 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.