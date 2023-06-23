Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $524.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

