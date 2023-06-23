Country Club Bank GFN Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

