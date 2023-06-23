Country Trust Bank Sells 1,232 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

