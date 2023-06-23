Country Trust Bank Sells 192 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 32,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

