Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 9% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $23.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007112 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

