CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 5.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $143.27 and last traded at $144.09. 2,879,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,744,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.31, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

