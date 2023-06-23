Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 125,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $220,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $230.88 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

