CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.