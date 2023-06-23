Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Major Shareholder Corp Danaos Purchases 136,622 Shares of Stock

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of Danaos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Danaos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of Danaos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00.

Danaos Stock Performance

Danaos stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $1.24. Danaos had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 28.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Danaos by 40.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

