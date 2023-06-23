Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:DE opened at $415.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Deere & Company from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.