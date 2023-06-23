Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,905 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

