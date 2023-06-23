Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DVN opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.