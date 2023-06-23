Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.73-6.13 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $144.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.93.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

