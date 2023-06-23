Doug Moran Sells 80,000 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 10.3 %

DFH stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.