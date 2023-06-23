DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SMDS opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 324.77. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 369.10 ($4.72).

SMDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.40) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 416 ($5.32).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

