Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $140.06 and last traded at $141.27. Approximately 265,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 610,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,713,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,374 shares of company stock worth $14,046,580. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

