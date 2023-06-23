Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.38 and its 200-day moving average is $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

